Biden issues 1st executive orders

More
President Joe Biden signed his first executive orders on the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and climate change.
2:55 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden issues 1st executive orders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:55","description":"President Joe Biden signed his first executive orders on the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and climate change. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75388612","title":"Biden issues 1st executive orders","url":"/US/video/biden-issues-1st-executive-orders-75388612"}