Biden surveys damage in California after deadly storms

KGO reporter Zach Fuentes is on the ground as President Joe Biden visits California to survey the damage left behind after weeks of deadly deluges fueled by atmospheric rivers.

January 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live