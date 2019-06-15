Transcript for E-bike battery may be to blame in New York City grocery story fire

Investigators are now working to determine if an. The flames erupted yesterday afternoon at a book day at a 151. Street and Amsterdam and Pamela hides. Firefighters needed to actually been rescued three workers who have gotten trapped behind a wall of fire. The owner believes it was an. Where they use the club up electrical banks got a window. That's well all the flood that some of the fire was that. We saw the flames take over the so it was like milk go to the suit cedar fire its portal. Taken over. That a bodega is a total loss but firefighters did stop the flames from spreading to neighboring businesses. Three people including a child did suffer minor injuries.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.