Transcript for Birds of prey used to scare off aggressive seagulls in NJ

Many of us have been there before and down a store and doing it snapped on the boardwalk when all of a sudden you're snack is gone in spite of eagle. Well the problem has gotten so bad here in Ocean City city officials have brought in some un usual reinforcement to take care of the problem. It would be the shore without the seagulls. But for many Segal are just too much. Once we have right now slap him I had with the swinging in Ghana. Today's folks in Ocean City gathered on the boardwalk to meet the newest defense against the increase of the aggressive goals. Raptors were birds of prey. The city has hired East Coast falcons released hawks falcons and how will need to. The boardwalk every day the goal steered the Siegel's of wheat from the boardwalk and beach is making them less dependent on human food. Hopefully over time every goal and run into one of these guys. If they do they'll be very spare us the raptors are trapped by GPS and when their shift is over they'll be called back like this. The program is approved by the humane society of Ocean City handlers say the hawks and falcons will be well fed before they start their shift. So they're not likely to harm this Eagles. And now. They don't like French Fries yeah. So subtle warning Paul as a warning. Bad news baptism. Folks in the boardwalk were enthralled by the majestic birds and are anxious to see if the Siegel's pack off.

