Transcript for Two Blind Brothers aim to raise $1 million to find cure for blindness

Guys it's Thanksgiving this week as we said and we all know that after all the Turkey and the pie comes Black Friday stores across the country. We'll offer deals in the biggest shopping day of the year but one clothing brand is doing then with their Black Friday profits the two blind brother's company company is donating 100% of their proceeds of finding a cure for blindness and they're doing it with a shop blind challenge so take a look. When Brian and I go to the store we often times can't see the prices the labels this time. What we do is trust the people around certain this holiday season and were inviting you. Trust. Content to watch brother and I something you can not knowing if you know she's strict. Absolutely incredible the leasing rather that Bradford and Brian Manning are here with me now yeah. You for having absolutely this amazing OK so when Pete look at bat I just let's start with this because it says no description. No labels you're just purchasing something without seeing it a lot of people you see it right there you just pick a card and hope for the best. Lots in the adult. Will your idea is all about trust you have in your blind you're vigilant parent like my brother and I you have to trust the world around you don't and you can at the best attribute that you possibly can learn. Yet and so we want to give. Our customers and visitors since he won Brothers that same chance to trust during the holiday season into the mountain the holidays are a. Solidly absolutely so another quick question just out of my curiosity. What are people getting in the box. Well if we told you we'd be limiting the surprise close so that we can give you a couple hands one. Whatever you get is going to be extremely get the ball extremely cozy. Three. We are donating a 100%. The profits from this challenge back. Securing blindness on when Brian and I we're diagnose the age of five in this condition. The doctor walked in and said. You know go home learn braille because there is no cure and the whole mission to blind Brothers is to change that conversation too there is hope. Yes it's amazing so you guys are actually trying to raise one million dollars. Yeah Black Friday. That is the that is these stretched goal but we believe that there's the goodness in people. Absolutely got. I think so so. Whose idea was this by the way. British companies to do this I hate to use more than anything at all the idea why I've shop wine was Bratz idea and of the younger brother breaks my heart to give him any. Literally the only thing he's ever. And our problems if you know we. Do you originally did it because it was so it tied so closely to our brand you know you would think. You take out the descriptions you take out the product he tells you take out the information. Who's gonna wanted to shock right. We've been extraordinarily. Touched by the way people react to this they. You it is an experienced it it's almost an insult to the team that helped us make the website originally very take out all her work. And things start going crazy so we've been really touched by it we hear from families all the time. And we couldn't be more lasted just have this platform to help these families and help the research move forward. Absolutely and part of this campaign is to help. I'm parent guide dogs with owners so how does that work all. We got the experience to go visit guide dogs for the blind out in California. And these animals are the single most incredible. Creatures on earth they they allow people who how a lot of liberty and a lot of their life taken away through visual impairment. Yet their lives back gained independence gain trust in an amazing animal that's going to allow them out to society. And have a wonderful beautiful amazing life. So the way and so the way it works is if you want to create a shop blind experience for your friends or your community or your organization. You get to pick the products you know what they are and then you get the challenger friends in the same way that. That guide dog can see what's in front of it and helps lead the way in this circumstance. You are helping lead your friends and family to help get guide dogs in the hands of those people who need them. This is beautiful and you have a box down here we do so this is what it looks like it says not all heroes ware cave somewhere share. The of the main things and isn't what it looks like when you get it is a male yes and mutual to your door people literally you know pay the money. They get a box they have no idea what it is you could. Open it without giving too many hands and see what you think OK. And look at some of the stuff from there. I can't think think I mean what you you can end patio. And entice them people. If you don't get this box you are going to be so fed up you're gonna be told me you're going to be warm you're gonna feel like you're ready for the holidays this is amazing it's great quality. I'm I'm gonna get a box if Abbas of the. If you know you ever want a new job you can come helped to blunt right after us now with an eye. I view our cost them Bradford and Brian Manning thank you guys so much such a good move for the holiday season we appreciate it thank you guys I don't watch absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.