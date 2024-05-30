Boeing officials meet with FAA to discuss plane safety and quality issues

The plane manufacturer has slowed production of 737-9 MAX aircrafts, and has been dealing with dangerous incidents, including an Alaska Airlines door panel blowing off mid-flight in January.

May 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live