Transcript for 2 boys died within hours of each other after being pulled from Lake Michigan

It was late afternoon in yet at noon Saturday to separate drownings taking place in nearly the same spot within one hour each other. First ten year old Chicago boy Joshua Torres found face down in the water about twenty yards from shore. Then fourteen year old will leak Freeman from Aurora. Pulled from the water fifty yards from shore and airlifted to comer Children's Hospital where he died. We had about two to four foot waves yesterday. At this deeper waters they did it have a restriction in place. Our people were only allowed to go in the waters upped. It weighs the Indiana department of natural resources as at the time the drowning there were seven lifeguards on duty. This is unfortunately the peak season for drownings partly as a result of strong north winds that combined with the warm temperatures to create dangerous surf. Part of it is you know the perception is just the way if parents do not know the drowning is the leading cause of actual death for children one to four. And the second leading cause actual death if someone were to suddenly car accidents if they don't know this information and I can be as safe and as diligent around water. According to the Great Lakes surf rescue project so far this year twenty what people have drowned in Lake Michigan 64. And the Great Lakes as a whole. Where more drownings take place that along the east and west coasts combined Dave Benjamin says there needs to be compulsory water safety education in schools. How often depict people plant fire they never play in fire. But they know a fire survival strategy how often often to people plain water people always clean water they don't know Jones. So you know we really gotta you know have this wake up call that it news become a priority especially in the relates region but nationwide as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.