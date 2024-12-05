Brad Garrett on the messages found on UnitedHealthcare murder suspect’s gun

ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett discusses the unique firearm used by the gunman in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomson as police investigations continue.

December 5, 2024

