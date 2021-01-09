The Breakdown: New law effectively bans abortion in Texas

More
Plus, officers are charged with manslaughter in the death of Elijah McClain and the mission to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan continues despite U.S. forces pulling out.
30:31 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: New law effectively bans abortion in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"30:31","description":"Plus, officers are charged with manslaughter in the death of Elijah McClain and the mission to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan continues despite U.S. forces pulling out.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79773829","title":"The Breakdown: New law effectively bans abortion in Texas","url":"/US/video/breakdown-law-effectively-bans-abortion-texas-79773829"}