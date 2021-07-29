Breaking down back-to-school shopping deals

More
ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge on tips for finding the best back-to-school deals.
5:09 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Breaking down back-to-school shopping deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:09","description":"ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge on tips for finding the best back-to-school deals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79129902","title":"Breaking down back-to-school shopping deals","url":"/US/video/breaking-back-school-shopping-deals-79129902"}