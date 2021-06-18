24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s address to the UN General Assembly

This is what the president&rsquo;s speech means for the U.S. and its relationships with allies and adversaries.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live