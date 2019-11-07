Cactus pierces front windshield of car in Arizona

The driver of a vehicle escaped uninjured after crashing into a saguaro cactus in Tucson, Arizona.
0:42 | 07/11/19

Comments
Transcript for Cactus pierces front windshield of car in Arizona
