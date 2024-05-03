Campus tensions boil over as more protests erupt

There have been 2,000 arrests across the country, and that number is still rising as universities ask police to eradicate encampments on college grounds.

May 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live