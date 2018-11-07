Transcript for Cars smashed by giant chess pieces thrown from an apartment rooftop

They said. Watch out there's stuff coming off the roof. Peter like this thinks they were trying to hit his dog but missed and hit metal. Just a loud explosion. Dog ran into the apartment and we thought it was car accident we cannot looked in nope this is what we found and that's when the chess pieces started flying off the roof. This is where those chess pieces used to be DC police believe four suspects launched them into the street eleven stories below smashing car windshields. We're told they weighed about fifteen pounds each and dozens of them were hurled down. The immediate thought was you know what's next like what else could you possibly throw often both sides of the sidewalk were packed. So anybody could have been struck. Peter says police told him they believe the suspects followed a resident into the Senate Square apartments. It's obviously these kids went straight up to the roof want to see what was up there decided to have some fun. And this was there fun. DC police say the four suspects got away and no arrests have been made.

