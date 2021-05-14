What the new CDC mask guidelines mean for returning to normal

More
The CDC now says fully vaccinated people can ditch their masks in most situations, even indoors.
7:38 | 05/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What the new CDC mask guidelines mean for returning to normal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:38","description":"The CDC now says fully vaccinated people can ditch their masks in most situations, even indoors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77691828","title":"What the new CDC mask guidelines mean for returning to normal","url":"/US/video/cdc-mask-guidelines-returning-normal-77691828"}