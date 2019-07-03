Transcript for Celebrity chef gives up stake in his restaurants

Mario but holly is no longer in the restaurant business. He severed all ties he with his business with a longtime business partner who helped create the trolleys worldwide restaurant empire. The move comes more than a year after several women accused the tolley of sexual harassment and assault no charges resulted from those allegations. General Motors is shutting down its plant in your Youngstown Ohio and eliminating the jobs of nearly 17100. Workers. So is now unemployed workers say they hope GM can find a way to revive the plant that's been operating for 52 years. The plant shut down is the first of five that G and it GM plans by early next year as part of a major reorganization.

