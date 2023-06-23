Cleanup efforts begin after a tornado levels a small Texas town

The Matador, Texas, community is coming together after a strong tornado wiped out the town’s only cafe and convenience store and left several homes destroyed.

June 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live