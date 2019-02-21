Coast Guard lieutenant deemed a 'significant threat' to community

Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested on gun and drug offenses, but has embraced extremist views for years, according to prosecutors.
Transcript for Coast Guard lieutenant deemed a 'significant threat' to community
The sheer number and force of the weapons that were recovered. Mr. Cass has residents in this case coupled with the disturbing nature of his writings appear to reflect that there is significant threat. The safety of our community. Particularly given the position of trust the mr. Hansen held with the United States government. I should also comment that at this point none of the charges that mr. Hess is facing it proving beyond a reasonable doubt. In our system of justice of course that means that mr. has passed and he's innocent right now of the charges that he space.

