Transcript for Coast Guard officer charged in alleged plot targeting politicians, media

Meanwhile back here at home authorities have arrested a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of planning a major attack on innocent people Jack duct tape. Is in Washington with the details on that. Jack kind of terrific when you read the details here what exactly was he planning to do in do we know why. It is absolutely chilling. As you said de Chris for Paul Haynes passed Heston is lieutenant Coast Guard. He used where he headquarters and here's arrested by the FBI last week. Because he did it appeared he was plotting a mass attack he was arrested on a drug and firearms charge but. Prosecutors took the unusual step in stating a detention memo that. He's a domestic terrorists they don't say he might be domestic terrorist they say he is a domestic terrorists or just say flatly that's unusual he had a cache of weapons fifteen. Firearms he had long guns sniper rifle air fifties and panel array of handguns and he was also. Studying other mass. Killers and looking at how they did their there were their their deeds. And is starting in testing taking similar steps required to carry out an attack. So the FBI took it very seriously from the outset there tipped off by the Coast Guard to look into his background to figure out what his his his issues were. And they moved quickly an investigation wrapped up fast and they found all kinds of information through email accounts in other means and they're taking this very seriously so what are the specific allegation against him right now. All right now again as he's only charged with state aid gun possession. And a drug charge and so it but. Obviously prosecutors are very concerned about this individual and some of the materials that they seized appear in court records. Again the guns in the drugs it particular some steroids. One of the past shooters. Anders Breivik who conducted mass casualty attack killing 77. His countrymen. It in that case he had a manifest Torre detailed takings a course of steroids to increase his aggression so. This individual mr. Hansen. Head of acquired still legal steroids and appeared to be sort of collecting all the things it would be necessary to carry out this kind of attack in some of the people that they believe he may have targeted. We're very high profile politicians the speaker of the house needs to policy. The minority leader in the senate Chuck Schumer several people were running for president including Elizabeth Warren Cory Booker. Pamela Harris. All those people showed up in game items that they were able to seize. From his property so. All very concerned he also apparently targeted. Or was researching various media figures. Television anchors. That news personalities and so again. They take this very seriously and and move quickly on a case. Tonight we're gonna learn more as this case unravels jacked up in Washington we appreciate it thanks to act. Shipping.

