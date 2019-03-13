Transcript for College students respond to "Operation Varsity Blues" admissions scam

Another story that we have been fascinated by is the college cheating scandals so you know we talk about this yesterday most people you play college you. Get the SE TD CT you write your essays somebody hopefully someone like she writes letter recommendation or in the case seven fifty individuals they just cut a check and get their parents. To take care for them this story is growing and growing and we're learning from prosecutors around the country that there could be more individuals charged here but let's bring in. Two experts on this two of the schools affected we're joined right now by Margaret cat she's the editor in chief the Georgetown voice over Georgetown University. And we're also joined by mirage remind he is the vice president the student body association. At the university I'm sorry she at the university. Of Texas ladies great to have you both with us. I'm curious. Look let's start we if you Margaret only pitcher close for us to come this street here. What's the reaction on campus like today. Yes I think everybody was really shocked at first but doesn't I want while the fear or died down. Nobody's really that surprised that this would happen at Georgetown. It's opened up a lot of conversations about just socio economic inequity on campus and for these highs highly selective universities so. Overall people are really disappointed but not really surprised. And and let let's go down in Texas right now armor and summarize it and over there. I mean this is schools on that all different levels. That have clearly been impacted here what are you hearing on campus near the vice president of the student body association or is your organization. Doing any sort of hearings spurs some concern students on campus. I mean people have to Sen and honestly Al are. We speak from arts as aids. I don't see incense and a lot. 88. Taking. A bitter and cynical comments. That people are also not surprised it can seem like. Certain students is certain backgrounds are treated differently. Way. We come to call ends. It really doesn't get a lot differently but art. Is about actually. ET like Hitler is happy to be in the same exits aliens experts. And we'll. But I can understand that I went to Hofstra which is not even hear that but that's okay loved it anyway but is far is what you're getting from campus and you know it as is the vice president student body association I'm sure there's a dialogue. That's going on with the leadership of the college out what are they saying right now to students on campus. Yeah so. Ask each story. Copy. At the university end protest. War our reach me and and Colton and he's this year by president. Ends immediately. Know what students. We're thinking it hurts point eight what their reactions work. Eat tiny excerpts and what about it teams like your. On statements released to students her. They haven't quite address is she body and sit. And Margaret colleges got that is going back over do you now I mean I same question I mean what are you hearing from the administration ovary Georgetown the moment. Yes so they sent out a statement tall students yesterday talking about it was art. Former tennis coach who left the university and last. At the end of last master. Talking about how is a huge breach of trust and they had been working with the FBI India. But what students were really shocked to find out was that. University had actually conducted an internal investigation. Starting in December 2017. Into the tennis coaches. Recruiting tactics and why there are certain kids who had been recruited for tennis and then never played on the team. And what we found out the voice was that. And they actually in the press release that they've sent out announcing it earns that tennis coach's resignation. They did make one mention of this internal investigation. And we haven't gotten any. Clarification on if they told the next school that he went to University of Rhode Island either. While I'd that's actually very interest things so you are the editor in chief of the paper there. What what are you all covering this week and what's what's your attack in this and we have our approach here how we cover these stories and curious. Well what's what's your approach. No right now we're just is so we covered all the facts that we can gather from the court documents yesterday and our really trying to reach out to the student body. And see how people are reacting to view our. And we're gonna try to find some student athletes that also want to react to how this is personally affected them. There right now our big question is what we're the results of those internal about internal investigation into Gordon parents back in 3172018. And why wasn't the seat body notified of that. When it originally happened why we just finding out now. The no I think a lot of people have that exact question isn't an investigation. That's been going on for some time as I said earlier we're learning that more people. Could be expect to be charged in the coming weeks as more more information is obtained. Margaret catch much appreciated. Also appreciate her eyes remind joining us as well. Two colleges folks have fun keep us posted and I'd love to see which are working on over at Georgetown C the stories that you folks are working on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.