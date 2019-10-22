Cute lion cub plays with father

More
Adorable 3-month-old lion cub Tatu playing with his father at the Denver Zoo will make your Tuesday!
0:44 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cute lion cub plays with father
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Adorable 3-month-old lion cub Tatu playing with his father at the Denver Zoo will make your Tuesday!","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66446457","title":"Cute lion cub plays with father","url":"/US/video/cute-lion-cub-plays-father-66446457"}