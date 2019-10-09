Transcript for New 'Day of the Dead' Barbie looks beautiful

Okay it's time for the fees Mattel is releasing a new Barbie to celebrate deed sailors where dose or Day of The Dead. The Dell designers say it was made to spread awareness about the holiday which takes place October 31 through November 2. It is a time in the Mexican culture that many people celebrate the lives of their late loved ones. As some folks however are critical of this doll and accuse Mattel of cultural appropriation.

