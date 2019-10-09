New 'Day of the Dead' Barbie looks beautiful

More
Barbie will release the new limited-edition doll ahead of the Mexican holiday that celebrates late loved ones.
0:24 | 09/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New 'Day of the Dead' Barbie looks beautiful
Okay it's time for the fees Mattel is releasing a new Barbie to celebrate deed sailors where dose or Day of The Dead. The Dell designers say it was made to spread awareness about the holiday which takes place October 31 through November 2. It is a time in the Mexican culture that many people celebrate the lives of their late loved ones. As some folks however are critical of this doll and accuse Mattel of cultural appropriation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Barbie will release the new limited-edition doll ahead of the Mexican holiday that celebrates late loved ones.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65516929","title":"New 'Day of the Dead' Barbie looks beautiful","url":"/US/video/day-dead-barbie-beautiful-65516929"}