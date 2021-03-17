Deadly fireworks inferno

More
At least two people have died after a massive explosion in a Southern California neighborhood. ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
1:42 | 03/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly fireworks inferno

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"At least two people have died after a massive explosion in a Southern California neighborhood. ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76505784","title":"Deadly fireworks inferno","url":"/US/video/deadly-fireworks-inferno-76505784"}