Transcript for Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years for killing of George Floyd

Judge Peter K no accord is better design. I want to thank everybody for being here and for providing input you did it. Not just people who were in the courtroom here but also those who provided written statements. Pull from. The boy's family and of the Venice family. I've read all the impact statements that were submitted earlier. And listen carefully to all the input here today and it is truly appreciated. They took the time. To see was this case and to provide new them put. I have reviewed the present investigation. And carefully considered all the facts of case law. But my comments are actually going to be very brief. Because. Most of its going to be in writing. But 122 page memorandum that is going to be a test of the sentencing order. And why am I doing in writing. To emphasize the fact that determining the appropriate sentence in any case and in this case. Is a legal analysis. It's applying legal rule of law. To the effects of an individual and specific case. And that is why as opposed to trying to be mean profound here on the record I prefer that you. Read the legal analysis. That explains how I determine the sentence in this case. Most cases they're what the sentence is not based on. His emotion. Or sympathy. But at the same time I want to acknowledge the deep. End tremendous pain. That all the families are feeling especially the Floyd family. You have our sympathies. And I acknowledged in each year. The opinion that you are feeling. I acknowledge spin now labels in this courtroom. But the Floyd family were outside his courtroom. And other members of the community. It has been painful. Throughout. Pending county and throughout the state of Minnesota. And even the country. For most importantly we need to recognize the pain in the Floyd family. And and it's going to attempt to beat. Profound or clever let's not the appropriate time. I'm not basing my seven soul salon. Public opinion. I'm not facing him. I'm any attempt to sending messages. A trial court judge. The job of a trial court judge is to apply the law. To specific facts and to deal with the individual cases. And so. Let's just show them. As account one based on the verdict of the jury finding you guilty of unintentional second degree murder while committing a felony under Minnesota statutes it's an eye and but one night and subdivision to Graham one. It is the judgment of the court that you know stand convicted of that offense. Pursuant to Minnesota stations. Section six and I don't four. Counts two and three will remain an adjudicated as there are lesser offenses. Of count one. SS for no one accord commits him to because he's the commissioner corrections. For a period of 270 months it's 270. That is of that ten year in addition to the presumptive sentence of 450 months. This is based on your. Abuse of a position of trust and authority. And also the particular cruelty shown a church Floyd. Your granting credit for on a nine inning and he's already served. It a mandatory surcharges have these dollars should be paid from prison wages. There are prohibited from possessing firearms ammunition. Or explosives for the remainder of your life. Provided DNA sample as required by law. Register as a predatory offender as required by law. And then you'll you'll receive a copy of the order and also the attachment random explaining the court's analysis. Anything further from the city. It's just needs of his salary just us yes good fourth arrest. Tuned humanity doesn't share to be transported back to deals here whichever custody is currently holding him. And into the events where Fred. Stated we are there. Mary haven't the sense since passed down from judge Peter K hell he said that his words would be briefs and they were. 22 and a half years in the out of the months that he just mentioned there that is the sentence for Derek children for killing George Floyd on that day last year in Minneapolis.

