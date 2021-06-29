Dogs search for survivors of Florida condo collapse

More
A rescue dog named Phorce joins the ongoing search-and-rescue operations as many remain missing following the partial collapse of an apartment building in Surfside, Florida.
1:12 | 06/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dogs search for survivors of Florida condo collapse
And. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"A rescue dog named Phorce joins the ongoing search-and-rescue operations as many remain missing following the partial collapse of an apartment building in Surfside, Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78556191","title":"Dogs search for survivors of Florida condo collapse","url":"/US/video/dogs-search-survivors-florida-condo-collapse-78556191"}