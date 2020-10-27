Dogs wear shark costumes during aquarium visit

More
Rescued puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society dressed in Halloween costumes to visit the Georgia Aquarium.
0:47 | 10/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dogs wear shark costumes during aquarium visit
A it's. Yeah. And. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"Rescued puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society dressed in Halloween costumes to visit the Georgia Aquarium.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73862544","title":"Dogs wear shark costumes during aquarium visit","url":"/US/video/dogs-wear-shark-costumes-aquarium-visit-73862544"}