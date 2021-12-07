-
Now Playing: Strong winds fanning flames of Beckwourth Complex Fire
-
Now Playing: Brush fire spreads north of Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: What is a Flex Alert?
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Cubans take to streets to protest amid food, fuel shortage
-
Now Playing: Texas lawmakers advance voting restrictions, but Dems threaten another walkout
-
Now Playing: Cuban Americans gather in Miami to support protesters
-
Now Playing: Delta variant fuels surge in COVID-19 cases as students prepare to go back to school
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Buzz Pick: ‘Falling’ by T.J. Newman
-
Now Playing: San Jose Mayor speaks out on gun violence weeks after deadly mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Finding the strength to adapt
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Death toll rises to 94 in Surfside condo collapse
-
Now Playing: Major cities across country experience rise in violent crime
-
Now Playing: Concerning COVID-19 trends in several states and countries
-
Now Playing: Biden comments on gun violence
-
Now Playing: Dr. Richard Besser discusses delta variant and booster shots
-
Now Playing: Teen abducted from basement of his home found seriously injured
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Delta variant fuels surge of COVID-19 cases in 25 states
-
Now Playing: Carnival ride scare