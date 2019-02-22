Driver avoids tragedy as plank from subway platform spears windshield

The driver of the car, Mahboob Lodhi, avoided serious injury by inches.
Transcript for Driver avoids tragedy as plank from subway platform spears windshield
New York City surveillance video shows a would be in piercing a driver's windshield. The beam fell from an elevated subway track and barely missed the driver transit officials now plan to inspect all the B in this. And all elevated tracks.

