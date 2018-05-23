Driver in bus crash had 14 suspensions: DMV

The driver of the school bus involved in Thursday's deadly highway crash in New Jersey had a lengthy history of license suspensions and moving violations, officials say.
Transcript for Driver in bus crash had 14 suspensions: DMV

