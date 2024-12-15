Drone sightings over New Jersey and New York trace back to mid-November

Retired Air Force pilot Jeffrey Needles joins ABC News Live to discuss the mysterious drone sightings being reported throughout the U.S.

December 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live