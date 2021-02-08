Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana

More
A firefighter filmed elk successfully fleeing the flames of a blaze in Montana's Big Horn County, which has seen nearly 67,000 acres scorched.
1:01 | 08/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"A firefighter filmed elk successfully fleeing the flames of a blaze in Montana's Big Horn County, which has seen nearly 67,000 acres scorched.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79226418","title":"Elk reach safety after fleeing flames in Montana","url":"/US/video/elk-reach-safety-fleeing-flames-montana-79226418"}