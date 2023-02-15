Erin Brockovich: Ohio 'community is left to fend for themselves' on toxic train risk

ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to environmental activist Erin Brockovich about the fallout from the East Palestine, Ohio toxic train derailment.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live