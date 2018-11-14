Eritrean refugee children experience snow for the first time

More
Two Eritrean refugee children living in Toronto can't contain their joy experiencing snow for the first time.
0:42 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eritrean refugee children experience snow for the first time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59208473,"title":"Eritrean refugee children experience snow for the first time","duration":"0:42","description":"Two Eritrean refugee children living in Toronto can't contain their joy experiencing snow for the first time.","url":"/US/video/eritrean-refugee-children-experience-snow-time-59208473","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.