Transcript for Exclusive access to training of US Marine embassy guards

I heard me. So important to security group by Jerusalem Systemax security sixty different countries are missions is to protect personnel. And to protect classified material is Marines he'd be prepared to defend the personal of the embassies consulates. And themselves. Says we may and equip and train need individual Marines who come to our school house so we can turn them over to department state. They've got to be well rounded individuals to go through a very select screening process. We do a thorough background investigation so we do have some of the best of rights Marines on this program. 58. And donate two police are bridge. Twelve months overseas tours plus there are 36 month toward it would have been to three separate locations around the world disease all under the ambassador at whichever and the scene that we are our station and that is our operational team. Security got Marines know we're not going out looking for a fight we're we're looking to defend that and it's here that. This is one of the news programs. The Marine Corps has offered me quite literally getting go see the world so it it is an amazing program that had asked us. Pitchers that is a very high threat worldwide it's out of the one of the UT most. Practice drills that we do you. Whenever we determined that needs intruder is on compound both one is going to you immediately. Sounds ducking cover alarm. Error which alerts all of the personnel within sight of him see that there's an anti. From there you'll issue it's situation report if you notify the Marines there is an intruder on compound and they need to respond. They will react he could react differently they get the full. And then stand by for follow on actions today but we did was it. From the reactor room. Team to set up a blocking position in the hallway. And basically what that does is only if the intruder was to get out of the atrium they wouldn't have the whole gulf for sport. Covered team one we made our way into the atrium. Sargent Boeing's. Sent me apprehended the intruder. Upon completion of that I radio we have one here on that weird going into detailed search of that entry here. After we had the detailed search included teams you dated eighteenth you to control. Of the atrium in team one escorted they intruder. Today industry lobby. From there we handed the interior off skew the local police and they escorted him off compounds. It was such a dual attack al-Qaeda in Nairobi in Barcelona 1990 happen with two minutes of each other the whole goal of the training is that when they complete betraying an event is that they come out they have an understanding that their mission. Is to escape that building. Safely and so they can come out and continue the mission of supporting that diplomatic facility with security. They're completely blacked out they can't see anything they have gloves on to kind of the sort of as well support their hands. To being the picture in your. As you're dealing with your hands that's all you can use you'll have air ducts you'll have tunnels. You'll have what we're replicate its walls that have come down whether they pancaked down or or crumble down. You're feeling the environment your pain in the picture you may not know. What this. Item is that we hear me in my he would make concrete really doesn't matter you find head opening rightly find that an opening in the cloud. And you make your way through there and him as they develop this picture in your head. It really helps them understand how they can attack us just now. It's about time they come out and experience everything they see my experiences and those in the building that's taken you know taken him. Let's go wrong. But from the looks of the Marines whose soft spot. Marines are good guys that people look today and take charge. To. Accomplished your mission regards defeated buildings collapsed sisters of smoke and hold build and or whatever level of danger the Marines are going to be the ones that when everybody else is running away from the smoke and on the golden Marines could be running towards this book old book.

