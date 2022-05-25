Expected taped testimonies from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Jan. 6th hearing

ABC News' Katherine Faulders discusses what to expect in Thursday night’s prime-time hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live