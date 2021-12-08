Transcript for FDA expected to authorize vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people

The FDA is expected to authorize a third booster shot from you know compromise people today. This is hospitals across the country are overwhelmed officials in Mississippi are warning its hospital system could fail within a week. The state reported more than 3000 positive cases on Wednesday alone. University of Mississippi medical centers even converting a parking garage into a field hospital for extra space picture Kendall has the latest. This morning ABC news confirming the FDA is expected to authorize a third booster shot for him you know compromise people today. The CDC advisory panel then set to meet Friday. Director Polanski could green light to show its soon after. Big news coming as the CDC confirms more than a million people have already reported getting a third shot even without FDA authorization. The desperation to get another shot. Comes at the delta vary it surges across the country hospitalizations. Now with their highest level in six months. More than 171000. Icu beds in use across the country. Amy spoke with doctor reed didn't have achieved the boat who will be eligible through booster shot earlier this morning we know now that the FDA is expected to authorize those booster shots for people who have compromised immune systems. Do we know exactly who is eligible for the shock and you walk us through that. Yes I mean the FDA will come out with a fondly termination but it almost certainly will be for example people who aren't transplantation. Annual wine and images suppressing drugs so that people lineman therapy for cancer cancer chemotherapy. People with advanced HIV disease. And people who are receiving. Immune suppressive therapy for a variety of diseases such as autoimmune diseases. And the CDC is now urging pregnant women to get vaccinated according to growing evidence of the vaccine poses no increased risk for miscarriage and no safety concerns for women. Or their babies Diane. Victor candor and Gainesville Florida thanks Victor. Let's treat ABC news medical contributor an emergency physician doctor Jerry and Sutton for more on this action seven thanks for being here. We just heard their pictures piece that Kobe nineteen booster shots for immune compromised people they're expected to get FDA authorization. Today then an advisory panel meets Friday to discuss what the CDC will recommend how do you expect this all to play out. Welcome morning Diane service is expected authorization is put in place to protect those who were highest at risk specifically those who are vaccinated. And still at risk of her briefer inspection that results in hospitalization. And death. And it seems to be from my own personal political experience as well as what we're seeing overall is that those patients who suffer from he's regular inspections and require significant medical intervention. Are those who are immune compromised meaning those who aren't you know they're each those sort of you know suppress medications for auto immunity. And those who are transplant recipients for example. Do you think I'll be getting booster shots at some point. At some point yes we can expect that we cannot expect that vaccines are last infinitely. But right now there's been no general indication that the general population needs a booster shot. As we have seen more than 99 net point 9% even more than that. Have been protected against severe illness I'm currently nineteen after getting vaccinated number hasn't changed so we'll continue to probably. Now there does not seem to be any indication that the general population you could vaccine but likely at some point in the future. Now the CDC has report in an estimated one point one million people have already received a third dose without FDA authorization. The huge number of people how risky is that and how is it happening. It is a huge number of people but we also have to have some contacts this is one point worn inside at all for a 164 million people have been vaccinated I'm assuming that these patients have talked to their providers and weight their risk and decided that they wanted to increase their protection or meeting were influenced by other countries were recommended vaccine boosters like Germany or Israel but right now as I've stated there's no indication of the general population needs booster and right now what I would also say is that there's no reason to believe that it poses an increased risk that the question is what is the benefit. And it because these vaccines seem to be continuing to work I don't see any significant benefits of the general population but I always help people understand trust that it there was a booster recommended out of probably be first in line because I was on it refers to get back to. Now we heard Victor also mention that the CDC is now recommending pregnant women skeptical that nineteen vaccine and how many LBJ Lance had already been advising that including my own. But how tactful is it to now hear this directly from the CDC. It's so hopefuls who have a clear message across all platforms that recommendation that pregnant patients should get vaccinated. I'll forward people should understand is that the risks that only nineteen and pregnancy increases for example maternal health is at risk of pregnancy loss and pre term delivery. And what we know is that of the tens of thousands of patients who have gotten pregnant or been pregnant during use vaccinations. They have not hold any increased risk amid vaccine so when we weigh that risk benefit analysis it is clear. That vaccines are protected the pregnant patients and I are in patients should get back. We're also hearing about travel slowing down now airlines are reporting increased cancellations from travelers so what's your advice. For people were looking Fo origin that lung plans summer vacation. My advice is simple it is vaccination and mitigation of the accident all of those who qualified admitting he your wrist as much as possible checking out your local operator creates and second secret going to a high risk corporate area and trying your best I know it's typical to quarantine or adapters. And possibly even get tested to have that extra level of security and of course why you're traveling they shouldn't Wear a master all. All right doctor Deron satin always great to have you thank you. Thank you.

