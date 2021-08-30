Transcript for FEMA teams up with Louisiana's governor after Ida leaves trail of destruction

Good morning everyone I'm Dennis hit a thanks for straining with us tropical storm Ida is now heading north after slamming into the Louisiana coast yesterday. As a category four hurricane exactly sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina. The star made landfall with winds up to 150 miles per hour knocking down trees and leaving more than a million customers without power across the Gulf Coast. The local power company says it'll take days to determine the extent of the damage to its parent friends. And the system has now weakened to a tropical storm but there is still a danger of flash flooding as item moves England. Chief meteorologist ginger zee joins me now from New Orleans. When the latest ginger good morning glad disease evens out what are you seeing there are based on his vigilance and a lot of destruction behind you. Yes Diane parts of new island as you can see behind me this is a building collapsed. President when Stratton and I mean they're trees in the streets you can see from aren't drilling here and the expanse of this building particularly. Which has a fascinating and chilling history it was an historic landmark the curt Knox Kenya's it Stiller. The car not skis had a tailored. That Taylor's name. Louie Armstrong. Name and played hands and do that money and money they lend him he bought his first clarinet may also allowed him and embodies the jam here. So the heart of dads has collapsed it made it through Katrina and here we are in front of this building which is. Hard enough but obviously the damage is wait a worst to our south and west and that's where the flash flood emergencies. That now we're talking with talking about our ongoing so you can see on the radar here in the circulation is over southwestern Mississippi. But the bulk of the radius of the Easton so those flash flood warnings which means don't know when your car do not go outside it is not safe. Go all the way from here just west of Lake Pontchartrain overture Biloxi where they are still seeing storm surge up through Alabama because that. Poll of the ocean is on going until we get it up into the mid Atlantic. The look at this city is going to go out there the timing as the mid week in the Ohio River valley Tennessee sell hard hit gonna get it again. Delaware Virginia and Maryland at New Jersey Pennsylvania and New York we'll eventually see impacts from Hyde and the timing of that. Goes like this here in. Just west of Nashville where they had all of that big problem with flash flooding up a few weeks ago. You get it Tuesday late morning then moving on along that cold front it's gonna ask believes rain now from Pittsburg over to safe Scranton. New the northern New Jersey parts in Poughkeepsie. Over into New England so we're not going to be done with Ida anytime soon and unfortunately we'll find out so much more about what's happened here in the next 24 hours. And engineer why is this storm so historic. There are going to be many reasons Diane but let's start with that was the sack it was tied. For the strongest by wind speed. Hurricane to ever hit the state of Louisiana 150 mile prior wins look at this bill three major hurricanes meaning cat freer above Xena eyed and Laura. With in a year Fenton single meal will number right and torture for the states. You also had yesterday this is making history because of this. It took so long for this thing to die out extremely stubborn part of that was because. Of the land when it made land fall and I is quotes what I say it landfall because the land here is so marshy so aligned so warm sustained its category three or four status for more than eight hours you don't see that you don't see that little wobble happening so quickly. And staying that strong a lot of times you'll see rainfall from something that dies out quickly as far as the wind speeds though eating a hundred mile power gossip around here for six hours last night it was battering us. Now on top of all of this the question and the connection is going to be partly to climate change. The water temperatures right before it made landfall are three to four degrees above average that average that we helps keep seeing pump up as the sea surface temperatures warm. Hyatt climate scientists have been warning I'm warning about warming for a long time. Related to intensification. In the last couple of years right now Ida lands in the top. High of hurricanes to make rapid intensification. Before making landfall in recorded history. So that is enough history and we'll find out more today. Incredible ginger zee thanks for that stay safe. And former FEMA administrator Brock long joins me now for more on this rock thanks for being here what's his role. In the immediate aftermath of the storm like this. Well you don't seem unpleasant so hormonal support role to governor Jon words and the governor's office of Homeland Security soon. Basically our possesses begin at a local level work their way out there fairly supported statements in locally executed and so. Eamon has been recorded in order to stay in local jurisdictions in Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Tennessee everybody as Kennedy's friends for multiple days. What they try to do is put forward federal resources. Down it to a man to pre staged to be able to move band and how the response a life safety missions the life sustaining missions that take place. Importer people understand that this is a partnership is not. This theme is responsibility responded it's working. Very closely with their partners at the local and state level and and again Louisiana's illustrated her came so late they are robust and strong capability to respond. So what do biggest challenges when it comes to providing support in the hours after landfall every hour right now. Well the president part of our working hard at it as an attack that night you know during the day and then moved into the night so it's frustrating because you have to wait for daylight for the elements to pass. Forty can safely say that search and rescue teams and end you know as a daylight hits this morning you know you're gonna cover more problems. And here's the thing the storm's not over you know anytime a system like this slows down it's hard to return to the nor its gonna drop companies amounts of rainfall. Since Vietnam at northeast Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Tennessee. These communities have already been dealing with flash flooding in several weeks ago some. You look at the problem here is that. While the biggest hit was along the coast on the coastal communities in Louisiana are. Storms not. And Stephen has got to be presage working what does partners across. Southeast region. Now the city of New Orleans says that it's currently experiencing difficulties with its 911 system is there anything that FEMA can do. To help people on that front. Well technically yeah it's it's not uncommon for now want systems being knocked out and and you know as we think about Eric infrastructure in the future we have to go law order to ensure that our infrastructure is resilient. But here goes but. Marijuana is very important. Again the federal government form the states to you understand how they can clear debris. To allow people access he communications capabilities there's all kinds of things it would take place. A lot of work is done at the local level and end by private companies to be able to get to communications systems backed up and run. Current former FEMA administrator Brock long we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. And the mayor of Biloxi Mississippi joins me live now for more on what they are seeing over there mayor thanks for being here. What kind of damage are you dealing with in Biloxi. Well already the the it still be demands are coming in pretty good and blowing now and then but mostly the writing and those pots and didn't yesterday was taking care of one youngest son and in harm's way should be out you know there's so curfew. But this is yeah. Again copious amounts of rain at this point in time but we're world bullet just what I had. So sister residents who need help right now. Well yes and it is you really need help and I think we've been very very fortunate that everybody know we just went through I got a few months ago in India. A measure it is I didn't do Newbury and some of those things they didn't prepare his. Not the GO. One who is something that we wanna be always progress forward it is. They didn't pretty good pretty good it is always you will lead me into staying what you need being understanding what does that say yeah at least. Couple of days you know 48 hours worth. Disruption of life. So what do you think you need it most right now. Well when he Jeremy good weather right now and what we need to boast is it's just you know just everybody take care no look no law. The doubt these I think what you're out of the holes on martyr lumber we you know he'll bear was all movies and bags are a lot of accidents the usual. Right now I think everyone knows the drill through to stay home stay safe and will. We'll let you know enough you don't win every would you go by combat returned to work but this is a challenge right now and that its own going and that it is not over yet so giving up twelve dollars nothing good we were in better shape to tell you what had happened. The normal those Watson traffic lights and not so much power that we bought whole lot of no residents had not been. It erupted they're they're. Policy not so we're very fortunate there so just you know biggest crossing in the you know and so forth so angered. Especially knowing how much of Louisiana is without power right now glad to hear made at that had an effect in your city. So far Biloxi Mississippi mayor and or give us we appreciate your time today thank you sir. And Ida is now headed north let's bring WABC meteorologist Britney bell who's tracking the storm forest Britney good morning what's the latest forecast. And right now I'd as a tropical storm but impacts will be widespread stretching from Mississippi all the way into New York City let's look at the maps over sixty million Americans are under flash flood watch is so heavy rainfall. We're going to Mississippi Alabama and the Florida Panhandle we still have a tornado watch out for eastern Mississippi southern Alabama as well as well as multiple tornado warnings timing things out front this afternoon the heaviest rain pushing it to north Mississippi and Alabama. Winds gusting as high as twenty to thirty miles per hour in this evening more that rain making its way into Tennessee and northern Alabama throughout the Tennessee River valley back easy afternoon heavier rainfall. And central Tennessee here's a look at totals should have four inches on the lower end. But some spots could see its highest four to six inches of rainfall coming up though. As the remnants of Ida moved north east flash flood watch it watches could be an issue flash flooding could be an issue. For the northeast some spots can get up to four to six inches of rainfall also the threat is far from over. Diane and I meteorologist Brittany bell thanks Britney. And coming up crack its target couples airport in Afghanistan prompting the US military to deploy anti missile systems. This is the US races to evacuate remaining Americans and allies before tomorrow's troop withdrawal deadline. We have the latest from Afghanistan when we return. Welcome back we are tracking I didn't throughout the day here but also following the day's other top stories including the latest. On Afghanistan multiple rockets have been fired at the Kabul airport a US official tells ABC news. There are no signs of casualties and that the military's anti missile system was activated. To intercept. The incoming rockets it's a live look at Kabul right now the attack comes as the US. Races to evacuate remaining Americans and allies before tomorrow's troop withdrawal deadline. Being all or learning more about the thirteen service members killed in last week's suicide bombing. Outside that airport senior foreign correspondent Ian panel has the latest. Overnight as many as Floyd rockets flying towards US troops to Kabul airport the US military launching an anti project tell defense system. Officials saying it's unclear if any of the rockets were there intercepted there are no reports of casualties in the airport remains operational with America's longest war almost over and to pull troops set to leave the final few hours remain the most dangerous the urgency to evacuate greater than ever only fifty American citizens able to get Sampson a 24 hour period over the weekend at least 250 who say they want to leave still remain. This is the most dangerous time. In an already extraordinarily dangerous mission these last couple of days. And so. We will do everything possible to keep to keep people safe. But the risk is very high despite warnings another terrorist attack could be imminent. Hundreds of Afghans still crowding indicates to the end pools called wanna who worked for the US and has SIV stations was told to get into the airports almost two weeks ago put can't get through. She says she feels as if she's been abandoned and left for dead. Our life for display. A few turn to strike behof nor jobs no future and enhance. It is Sunday less than five miles from the airport and unmanned American drone striking the vehicle illuminating an imminent spices K threat. The vehicle believed to be carrying a substantial amounts of exclusive material but Coles. How awful subsequent explosions an Afghan official telling ABC news six civilians were killed. Four of them children. In that US strike this came just today after another US drone strike in Nangarhar Province reportedly took out too high level lice is carrying members. US officials characterizing its as counter terrorism and retaliation. The Kabul airport bombing that killed thirteen US service members on Sunday the president's and First Lady will teaching the flag draped coffins of the full and returning home to US soil. Diana ABC news still hearing from Americans who was stuck outside the base saying they often able to get through. Now the US ambassador to Kabul has tweeted that is not true that Americans can't get through that the US troops sold old diplomats officials. A stopping them but of course we know that the main sticking points. Has been the Taliban all along the difficulty people getting through those checkpoints and we've had some heartbreaking messages from Afghans. SIV Africans who said we believe you we trusted you we thought you were finally. And now that feeling abandoned. And afraid. Diane. Nineteen your foreign correspondent Ian panel in cutter in thank you. And we're learning more about the thirteen young Americans who gave their lives to protect others in Afghanistan. There remains are now back on US soil chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Has their story. As some. Heartbreaking day at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Sunday president Biden attending the dignified transfer. Of the flag draped remains of thirteen US service members. Killed in the suicide attack at Kabul airport. While helping evacuate more than 100000. Afghan allies and American citizens. The fallen include eleven Marines and navy hospital corpsman and an army soldier. All of them so we young the country pausing to mourn to honor their sacrifice. Marine Lance corporal David Espinoza just twenty years old marine Sargent nick cold G-20. Three years old. Days before her death she was featured in this photo. Cradling an Afghan baby at the Kabul airport. Riding on in Stew Graham I love my job. Marine staff sergeant Darren Taylor Hooper from Salt Lake City at 31 the oldest his father calling him one heck of a leader. Army staff Sargent Brian no loss 23. Marine corporal hunter Lopez 22. Marine Lance corporal Riley McCollum twenty of Jackson Wyoming was just weeks away from becoming a father. Marine Lance corporal Dylan were Rolex twenty. Marine Lance corporal careen nickel away twenty from north co California his father saying he did not hesitate to be called to duty. Marine corporal bacon William Tyler page 23. Marines Sargent Joseph honey were sorry Oprah cargo of 25. Marine corporal Humberto Sanchez 22. Marine Lance corporal Jared Schmitz twenty. Navy corpsman maxed and so the act 22 his father told reporters that in the last face time with their son. His mother told him to be safe he said don't worry mom my guys got me they won't let anything happen to me. She now realizes. That they all just went together. All together all doing heroic work trying to save the lives of others Diane all right Martha Raddatz thanks for that. An ABC news senior pentagon reportedly Martinez joins us live now for more on all this. Louis what do you tell us about this rocket attack to start doing no one behind it. They and we need to full expectation that this is ices the United States have been warning that there were prepared. For a car bomb attack from I sit possibly suicide vest like we saw last week and even rocket attacks so the says that. He belief is that this was another ice his attack as US troops continue to withdraw before this deadline. Of midnight tomorrow night at August 31. Of course anything can happen between now and then and so that's why US forces are completely on an edge trying to ensure that there are no further attacks. But what we are seeing is that there is a total dwindling. And then the number of evacuees. Board flights leaving Kabul's airport over the last 24 hours just 1200. People leaving. Before that previous period another 3000 so the numbers are totally dwindling. Is the deadline approaches for full withdrawal tomorrow night. And we we keep hearing the closer we get to that deadline the more dangerous things to come so our officials expecting. More attacks and how concerned are they about planes being targeted. They are very concerned about any aspect of force security. Including whether planes have been should be good might be attacked at that something that. How we heard general MacKenzie from cent com talk about specifically last week he talked about how they have journal and ensuring security around the perimeter of the airport. Looking for anything suspicious eye he talked about how. They would be you won't do would be willing to use their weaponry in any situation and we saw that yesterday because what happened yesterday was that a drone struck. A vehicle that was being loaded with weapons operative presumably explosives that greeted going to be used in a car bomb or four suicide vests. And that's why they predict and then US military conducted a preemptive drone strike. Probably sitting a lot of lives but in this in the coming at the same time. Com unfortunately there is a secondary explosion that resulted from. The deep in the explosion of those bombs and that led to the deaths of several civilians. Very unfortunate. Situation. And Louie the deadline to pull all US troops out it's tomorrow so house is expected to play out. While the deadline is tomorrow allow a midnight local time in Kabul it is strange classical going on because they are eight and a half hours ahead. So presumably by sometime tomorrow afternoon East Coast time that is win of the last of all the US troops. We'll have left Afghanistan. From but that's the public schedule who knows that the military is planning an even faster withdrawal schedule that we are not aware of but. That is what they're trying to stick to. And then what happens next remains unclear BK is the Taliban will be taking over the airport. They are seeking assistance and try to maintain that airport so and they in they've gotten reached out to the Turks it's unclear if that will actually happens that they can maintain the airport. I'm up and running the US has secured commitments from the Taliban. And then it's hard to hold him at their word. That they say that after US troops leave that Americans who have been unable to leave this part of this air mass of air evacuation. Will be able to leave Afghanistan through that airport or by other means. I am going Martinez from the Pentagon really thank you thanks and and coming up we have the latest forecast for Friday as a search and rescue efforts continue amid the damage caused by the storm. We've got everything you need to know. Coming right up stay with us. I'll come back we are celebrating a Hollywood legend this morning Ed as are passed away at age 91 on Sunday. The seven time Emmy winner rose to fame as cranky news man Lou Grant. I'm the Mary Tyler Moore Show but he went on to start a diverse array of projects from routes to Pixar is up. Chris Connolly has more. Before his seven Emmys made him the most honored mill TV actor ever and before new generations would delight in his big screen work. Where all. Broached. Blog doesn't quite see it my away Ed as there was forty years old whim on the debut episode of the Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1970. He spoke the line that would transform his career. LOR. You got spot. Well he. The irascible beloved boss of Mary Richards running the newsroom at the Minneapolis TV station ambassador made millions laugh wither jousting with. Narcissistic anchorman Ted Baxter. To get a talking a busy Ted. What if I told you it was a matter of life or death Miami UR's Monica. I'm busy I'm. Experiment and to the affections of Betty White Su win didn't. Expression. A great merely the prelude to the symphony of the loan. Percent that. I did. Justin his dream team I don't know partnership with the late Mary Tyler Moore what I. So the big city newspaper the spin off drama Lou Grant and saw as your showcasing the integrity of his signature character. Is that they're question. We're got the problem. Your words are no restore. He'd also be honored for his performance improves. More success would come in 2003. As he play Santa Claus prepping Will Ferrell for his trip to New York City. In the holiday classic L. You should come on a street and leave it there not recant six years later in Pixar is as there would provide the voice and what avoids. For Carl Frederick's of the grumpy grieving senior who forms an unlikely connection with the young wilderness explorer can't. I you eat thank you but I don't mean any have. It's a long time estimates former president of the screen actors Cuba on social media he was a compassionate chronicler. Marking the past things of his Mary Tyler Moore show cohorts. After given the clowns death in May of this year as they're wrote. I will see you in a bit Geffen Ed -- died Sunday at the age of 91. Leaving behind four children and ten grandchildren. On and offscreen remembered by colleagues and fans alike as one of Hollywood's most respected individuals. Just an amazing career and among those offering tributes on social media mark Hammel who first met him back in the mid 1970s well before Hamels Luke Skywalker days. A great man a great actor but great life. Thank you mr. Asner. Diane. Right Chris Connelly thanks for that. And for more on where item is headed let's go back to WABC meteorologist Brittany bell for the latest forecast for do you see this storm is weakening but still dangerous that's correct so we really can't get too hung up when the status where there's a tropical storm or tropical depression because. We you'll see that potential for flash flooding checking from Mississippi all the way to New Jersey. And isolated spin up tornadoes so we can't let our guard down. Here's a look at the latest that's an air circulation just southwest of Jackson Mississippi the heaviest rain to the north and east of the storm. On top of flash flood warnings we also have a tornado watch said extensions of southern Alabama. And the Florida Panhandle still looking at a tornado warning just of the north at Pensacola. Timing things out this is going to be a slow mover most of the heavier rainfall pushes into northern Mississippi this afternoon. And bands moving at the central Alabama. Alabama will still get the brunt of heavy rainfall later Tuesday afternoon an evening. And then heading into Tuesday in the -- Tuesday we'll see the center of circulation getting closer to Nashville. Later in the week when Vance that there is a flash flood watch as RTL for Pennsylvania New Jersey we could see between four to six inches of rainfall by hand print. Eight thank you so much and that does it for this newscast Sunday and Maceda thanks for joining us in a river ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. We will see you right back here at the top of the hour but first start here begins right now.

