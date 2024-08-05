Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina under state of emergency

FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Robert Ashe discusses the biggest concerns regarding Hurricane Debby and how residents of the affected areas should prepare in the coming days.

August 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live