Transcript for 3 found brutally murdered on Florida fishing trip, police say

There is a beautiful lake. That three very close for aaron's work coming fishing on last night. And all three of them are dead. They are murdered. Worse than that are massacre. And we need the community's help that a fine. Who. Killed. These three young white man. These three men all lived in for auspreys let me tell you they are. Brandon Rawlins. Kevin spring fail. And Damon Tillman. Now they are victims and according to Marcy fall you're not supposed to release their names however we got permission of the family. To release their names because we want the community to know who they are. And to know that they were viciously murdered. And to know that we need your help with the victims. Their parents and their families. Deserve. For us to solve this sooner rather than later. This is so horrific scene. A big draw lot of murder scenes in my life. And this ranks among the wars dubbed it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.