Gaetz sent $10K in payments to 2 women who testified in House probe, records suggest

The House Ethics Committee has records showing Matt Gaetz allegedly paid more than $10,000 to two women who later testified in front of the panel, ABC News has learned.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live