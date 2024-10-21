Gangway collapse a ‘catastrophic structural failure’: Official

Kate Karwacki, chairperson of the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners, said an investigation will continue into the deadly collapse.

October 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live