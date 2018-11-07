Transcript for A gas explosion causes an evacuation

We begin in Wisconsin where an explosion has leveled several buildings in one city forcing a major evacuation. Drug video shot moments after the explosion shows the size of the debris field. At least 21 responders have been injured as several fires turned the small city into what looked like a war zone. A massive gas explosion rocking the small city of sun prairie Wisconsin near Madison we felt this boom. And I thought something when Arafat was so loud and our how shut raging flames lighting up the night sky the smoke seen for miles. Several buildings destroyed cars and find the streets littered with debris there was this big bull knock me to the ground. I felt like it took the breath out of my body ran outside. And I saw mushroom cloud everyone within a half mile radius of evacuated including these people rushed out of a nursing home. Police say a contractor struck a gas main. A gas leak was reported forty minutes earlier the explosion came as firefighters were looking for the source of that leak. Of those smell downtown was extremely strong. Very very strong the blast site of popular area filled with bars restaurants and other businesses. One witness says the force of the explosion here to lift the building across the street off its foundation. Now we're told that they leak is now contain some prairie City Hall located about a block away from the explosion. Is closed today crews are now making shown no more victims are in those buildings.

