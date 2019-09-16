Giraffe makes debut at Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo debuted its newest addition, a two-year-old giraffe named Kazi, who explored his habitat with his new family after he arrived from Milwaukee.
0:33 | 09/16/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giraffe makes debut at Denver Zoo
