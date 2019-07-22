Transcript for Good Samaritans flip pickup truck right side up

Anytime you see something like that happen you always want he was so that are so help Tom Myers was leaving his full time firefighting job in Rosemont do his part time firefighting job at a board township before 7 o'clock this morning. He had no idea he would run in to this. Watch the driver of this maroon pick up Illinois state police tells us he blew out a tired your York while traveling westbound on I 88. He conceded tread separating from the tire here to pick up driver loses control spins around and flips over. Good samaritans many of them construction workers stopped to help watch as they push the pick up on to the passenger side. As a trying to figure out how to get the driver out Tom Myers pulls up and rushes into action so at that point I knew we had to get the windshield and try to cut the seat belt use the tools from the construction workers Tom any others brakes to windshield and hair off the driver's seat belt freeing him he was stand on the banks and I wanna get out. So we should probably wait for the fire department to show up. And that's when he proceeded jump out the window the group realizing he's okay starts cheering. That's when fire crews in an ambulance from Holbrooke arrived and transported to driver to an area hospital.

