Transcript for Google Earth helps uncover man missing since 1997

A decades old mystery in Florida has been solved by Google Earth. A man was looking at satellite images of his development near West Palm Beach when he spotted a car. In a pond so he called police they found the remains. Of a man who's been missing for 22 years. William holt seemingly vanished in November of 1997. When that development was under construction authorities aren't sure how the car. Ended up in that pond.

