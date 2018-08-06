2 gorillas at Milwaukee zoo likely died from water contaminated with E. coli

Cassius, an adult male, died on April 12, and Naku, a 17-year-old female western lowland gorilla, died on April 29, the zoo said in a press release.
06/08/18

