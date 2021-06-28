Transcript for Nothing to cause grave concern ahead of deadly building collapse: Structural engineer

There's a new questions about the cause of the collapse a city of search site released documents from 2018 estimating. But it would cost nine point one million dollars to address issues raised in a report. That found quote major structural damage to the concrete below the pool deck including quote. Failed waterproofing. Let's go to Jason Bourne a structural engineer and a regional director. Oh and asked associates for more on this Jason thanks for being here I know your firm conducted a survey the building 21 me. What did you find you funny seem structural damage issues at this report seems to show. When I saw well I was on slate at that point was very similar to what was described in the the 2018 report. Why wouldn't the survey from Ben and what you sought. Cause you concern. Not I would say that no quick to also do what I saw didn't cause any concern that was very typical for building of its age and its location. End. You know what are we specialize in frustration monitor that's what we typically see when we come to a building net the Kleiner the owner for us. Is to come and address these issues and get these things taking care. So given what you saw then a what was your reaction to see. What happened last week. Complete shock green flabbergasted. There you go almost unable to compute. You know being an individual is spent my entire career working with buildings. Seen this happened it is. Unfathomable. And so and based on your expertise and the survey all the information that's come out so far. Jim any idea what could've caused this. No I read many people. Put out so positions and right now it's information that's available room we can't. Pinpoint where the room. Where the initial problems sorted interest aren't the problem going to start the bottom building their sins positions to both locations. Noticed what causes we Bergen the industrial refunded now or the next weeks and months is he under investigation continues. And now there are some new concerns over whether the building sister tower. Might have similar issues are what can you tell us about that. I believe they're referring to the shipping tower's north building mission and towers east building. I know them both buildings have underwent repair programs recently similar to what should brain cell was beginning. And this year. So no I believe that the the so sour on sort of these tower in the north tower are in sound condition on it and are safe. And so are thirty systemic changes that you think can be made to ensure something like this doesn't happen again. I don't know gift. There needs to be its the rules already in there that we need to maintain our buildings and sell unsafe condition. I am not familiar with what else could be done to to enforce that at this point I think. Dangerous. You know what do Roy's gonna go forward with more. Attention to the detail what they're seeing what they're doing and win they're doing it. Going forward. And Jason any advice to people who live in around it in or around high rise buildings like this who who are feeling unsafe right now. This is an entire anomalies she did anybody and in the industry anybody is familiar with designing construction this is a complete anomaly if you look through the history those the united staged our buildings and you'd be hard pressed to find some legs like this happening in the past. You're buildings are safe need to maintain them you take care of them. Are buildings are safe. All right we appreciate your time today so much thank you for your analysis and but for those words of every Sherman for for some people who may be feeling a little and saved today thanks again. You're welcome thank you for a particular time student. We appreciate it.

