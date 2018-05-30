Transcript for Harvey Weinstein indicted in New York rape case

The disgrace movie mogul has been indicted by a grand jury late this evening Manhattan DA made the announcement just a short while ago. Weinstein was indicted on rape and sexual assault charge. He did not testify before this grand jury dollars and border Sadr movement in the newsroom with the latest. San I think we all we're waiting expecting this announcement likely to come soon the Manhattan DA is side advances office. Released a statement in fact just moments ago saying that the indictment brings Weinstein one step closer to accountability. And that's also reference Weinsteins attorneys attempt to discredit his accusers say. The defendants in recent assault on the integrity of these survivors and the legal process is predictable. And we are confident that win the jury hears the evidence in will reject these attacks out of hand. Of course it was just five days ago that the spectacle of Weinstein turning himself then in lower Manhattan played out. He is now facing charges of rape in the first and third degrees and a criminal sexual act in the first degree these charges of course stem from accusations from two women here in New York. He continues to face investigations in California and in the UK UK. At today's news comes just hours after Weinstein declined to testify before a grand jury his attorneys said there just wasn't enough time for him to prepay act. Weinstein continues to deny the allegations.

