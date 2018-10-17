Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein prosecution suffers second significant blow in a week

Now Playing: Parent's gunshot wounds ruled homicide in missing teen case

Now Playing: Man on death row for 1999 slaying now linked to another murder that same month

Now Playing: First lady's plane malfunctions midair

Now Playing: North Carolina state trooper shot and killed during traffic stop: Police

Now Playing: Jordan Brown recalls arrest at age 11 for murder: 'I had no idea what was going on'

Now Playing: Uber driver charged with kidnapping, wire fraud

Now Playing: This '2 Dope Queens' star has a dope new book, 'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay'

Now Playing: Residents still picking up pieces after Michael

Now Playing: Torrential rains prompt evacuations, rescues in Central Texas

Now Playing: FLOTUS safe after mechanical issue on plane

Now Playing: Amber alert issued for missing teen

Now Playing: Mom heartbroken after infant daughter's ashes were stolen

Now Playing: Former student surprises teacher with life-saving gift

Now Playing: Family of woman killed in 'cold medicine murder' filled with regret

Now Playing: Massive Mega Millions jackpot rolls to record $868M

Now Playing: 62 cases confirmed of mysterious illness affecting kids

Now Playing: New details of 911 call amid search for missing teen

Now Playing: Near-record floods in Texas trigger evacuations, rescues