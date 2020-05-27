Transcript for Heavy rain drenches South Florida for a third straight day

Rain drenched South Florida for a third straight day turning streets into rivers up to three inches of rain. Per hour fell in the Miami area Alison a closer look at your Wednesday morning whether. On the radar storms are moving across the south and the midwest right now Texas could also be hit with severe thunderstorms. From Waco to San Antonio that system spawned at least one tornado for a second street figure near Des Moines, Iowa. One of the twisters was caught on camera before the warning sirens could even go off. Minor damage was reported looking at today's high temperatures seventies and eighties in the northeast where will be dry seventies in Minneapolis. And more heat on the West Coast 82 an LA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.